K3G Actress Malvika Raaj On Staying Away From Bollywood: Acting Would Have Distracted Me In My Schooling Days

Malvika Raj caught everyone's attention at the age of 11 as the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However unlike other child artistes, Malvika didn't pursue films post this and disappeared from showbiz. Now, the youngster is all geared up to kickstart her second innings in the film industry.

Recently in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Malvika opened up on why she stayed away from Bollywood for a while. Calling herself a very notorious child, the actress said that acting would have distracted her as she was still in school and she didn't want to be one of those school dropout child actors.

Malvika told the leading daily, "There were offers, but I was a very notorious child. My family really wanted me to concentrate on my education and focus on that. Acting would have really distracted me in my schooling days. I didn't want to be one of those child actors who drops out of school. If I was a brilliant student, then probably my parents would have allowed me to act."

Malvika said that over a period of time, she has realized that her parents had taken a wise decision about prioritising her education rather than allowing her to work in films. "I'm glad they didn't let me do more films. But my training in dance, diction and everything went on in the side," Raaj was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Further, the actress revealed that she remained in touch with director Karan Johar even during her hiatus from films and said, "Every time we meet each other, it's a very cute and sweet emotion we share."

Malvika, granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj and niece of Anita Raj, said that despite hailing from film family, she has never used her connections to get work.

"I used to visit my dad's film set when I was a kid. So, I was exposed to the behind the scenes culture but not in terms of getting work. I've given auditions for films, and ads. I'm here on my own, I'll make it on my own," HT quoted Malvika as saying.

On being asked if having a film background helps, the actress said, "It wasn't easy because people always compare me to that character (Pooja) even today. That's something I've to deal with. The good part is that you're a known personality and wherever you go people recognise you."

Malvika Raaj is all set to make her debut as a leading lady in Nilesh Sahay's upcoming action thriller Squad. The film marks the acting debut of Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing.