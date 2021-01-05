Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Actress Malvika Raaj Debuts As A Leading Lady In Squad; First Look Out

Malvika Raaj charmed everyone with her portrayal of the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo in Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Now, the young girl is all set to make her debut as a leading lady with Nilesh Sahay's action film Squad. The film marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing.

The makers unveiled Malvika Raaj's first look from the film today. The still features the young actress holding a loaded rifle against the backdrop of dense woods. According to reports, Malvika essays the role of a sniper in Squad, and underwent extensive training with arms and weapons to ace her character.

Squad boosts of some never-seen-before action sequences. Reportedly, Malvika and Rinzing performed their own stunts in the film. Speaking about pulling off an epic helicopter chase sequene for the movie, Malvika had earlier shared, "I had to take flight simulation lessons for a month and did one run as co-pilot. It was the best experience of my life."

"Squad is an emotional patriotic popcorn action film, with action on every beat," Nilesh Sahay had earlier told a tabloid.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

