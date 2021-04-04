Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal Passes Away At 88

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, who is best known for her performances in several blockbusters including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, passed away. As per the reports, the 88-year-old breathed her last at her residence due to an age-related illness. Shashikala's death news was broken by writer Kiran Kotrial through her official Facebook page.

However, the veteran actress's family is yet to reveal an official statement on her demise. Shashikala, who had retired from acting by the mid-2000s, had been leading a quiet retirement life with her family, away from the limelight. Shashikala was married to Om Prakash Saigal, who belonged Kundan Lal Saigal family. She is survived by two daughters.

The veteran actress, who was born as Shashikala Jawalkar to a Maharashtrian family in Solapur, was one of the six children. She was deeply inclined towards dance and music from the age of 5 and started acting in her early teens to support her family. After a lot of struggle, Shashikala began working in films, mostly in supporting and negative roles.

She played the role of Rukhsar's grandmother-in-law in the blockbuster movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and earned wide appreciation for her comical performance in the brief yet notable role. Later, she played notable roles in several popular films of the early 2000s, including Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shashikala received Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in the year 2007, for her contribution towards Indian cinema.