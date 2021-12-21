Kabir Khan On Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Announcement, Says Nothing To Talk About Without A Script

Salman Khan recently announced the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan at an RRR event and revealed that the script will be written by S S Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Now director Kabir Khan who helmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan has reacted to the announcement.

For the unversed, Salman Khan who had made an appearance at the recent RRR event in Mumbai said that SS Rajamouli's father gave him his best film yet. He said, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

When Karan confirmed if Salman was making an official announcement for Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, he said, "Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR." Apart from Salman, Rajamouli and Karan, the event also saw the presence of RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 7.

Kabir opened up about the announcement with India Today and revealed that the script or the idea of the film is not ready and it's too soon to talk about. The 83' director said, "That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about."

Kabir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's heroic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in the pipeline.