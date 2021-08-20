Kabir Khan: One Taliban Member Looked Straight Into My Camera & Said, 'You Think We Are Gone, We Will Be Back'

Ever since Taliban took control over Afghanistan, many B-town celebrities expressed their concern for the women, men and children of the nation. Earlier, B-town stars like Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, etc., shared their views on Afghanistan crisis. Now, director Kabir Khan has shared his take on the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kabir said, "All of this is bizarre that after 20 years an organisation like the Taliban can come back."

He further added, "It makes me remember one little incident from my documentary, where we were interviewing some of the Taliban members in 2001 post the 9/11 incident. And one senior Taliban member just looked straight into my camera, said, 'You think we are gone, we will be back'. The confidence with which he said at that time sent chills down my spine. And now, when I remember that statement, it haunts me."

Bollywood Celebs Pray For Afghanistan; 'May Lord Give You Strength To Fight These Fascists'

Kabir was speaking about his 2006 directorial Kabul Express which captured the conflicts between Afghanistan and Taliban.

In the same interview, Kabir further said that he is worried about his friends who stay in Afghanistan, but he feels helpless as he cannot do anything for them.

"One of my friends and actor Bashir has been forced to run away from his house and go underground after his place was ransacked by the Taliban," revealed the 52-year-old.

Hema Malini Recalls Filming For Dharmatma In Afghanistan; 'There Was No Problem At That Time, It Was Peaceful'

The director went on to add that artistes are often soft targets due to their fame and high profile lifestyle.

"In the first avatar of Taliban in 1996 -2001, forget films, they did not even allow photography. The only photographers that were allowed to operate were passport photographers," averred Kabir.