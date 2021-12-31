Kabir Khan Reacts To Average Box Office Collection Of 83

Kabir Khan's 83 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role was one of the most awaited films of 2021, but when the film arrived in theatres, despite creating humongous buzz among audience, it couldn't set box office on fire. Blame it on the ongoing pandemic and shutdown of theatres in many states or a few controversies around the film, the fail failed to do business as per the makers' expectations.

In an interview with India.com when Kabir was asked about the same, he said He said that everyone knows what is happening at the box office, but he is very much proud of the film.

"I feel at this point, to even talk about Box Office, is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we'll release, we'll have two states going into a night curfew; on the second day, we'll have six states going into a night curfew, then on the fourth day, Delhi, which is a large part of the Box Office, will announce a theatre shutdown. In the middle of things like this, I can't complain about Box Office. If I do, it wouldn't be in the spirit of 83," said Khan.

He further added that he can easily say that he has never gotten such appreciation for a film like 83. He further said that he is not saying so because he is trying to market my film, because t has already been released.

"Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that's pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career," added Khan.