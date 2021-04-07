Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to have hit the Hindi film industry hard with many Bollywood celebrities testing positive for the virus. In the last few days, stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda and others have been diagnosed with this virus. Now, actress Nikita Dutta's name has been added to the list of celebrities who are in isolation.

While speaking with ETimes, Nikita confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The actress contracted the virus when she was shooting for choreographer Bosco Martis' directorial debut titled Rocket Gang with Aditya Seal in Mumbai.

"It's all very unfortunate and frustrating, but acting teaches you to be patient. We have been trying to shoot the film since 2019, but we had to halt the schedule due to the pandemic. We resumed the shoot in December last year, but Bosco was detected with COVID; later, Aditya tested positive, and now, it's me. I have been asked to quarantine at home for 10 days and take a test again," the tabloid quoted Nikita as saying.

She further added, "It's difficult to maintain social distance while shooting certain scenes, and actors cannot wear a mask when the shot is on. Our safety rests on the shoulders of the crew. Safety precautions like using sanitisers, masks and temperature checks are in place, but people are still contracting the virus. We cannot move the shoot to another city either as our set has been constructed in Mira Road and change in venue for a third schedule is logistically impossible."

Nikita further revealed that she was supposed to visit her mother who is ill and is currently in the ICU. However, her plans have now gone for a toss.

"My mother had to be rushed to the ICU due to some complications. Luckily, it wasn't because of COVID. I was about to fly her down to Delhi to see her, but I couldn't as I tested positive for COVID-19. Let's hope the vaccine reaches everyone soon," Nikita told ETimes.

Workwise, Nikita Dutta was last seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Her upcoming film, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

