Kabir Singh Writer Duo Siddharth-Garima To Make Their Directorial Debut With Saale Aashiq; Read On

Siddharth-Garima, the writer duo behind films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bajirao Mastani and Kabir Singh, are now all set to make their directorial debut with a gritty youth drama titled Saale Aashiq, stated a report in Pinkvilla.

The film produced by Sony Pictures Pvt Ld, is currently in the final stages of scripting. The makers are expected to lock down the cast soon, as the film is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2021.

Talking about the film, Pinkvilla quoted Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures India, as saying, "Over the last couple of years as we have ramped up our local production, we have specially focused on partnering with and nurturing young talent - be it writers, directors or actors. We are supportive of creating an ecosystem that brings forth new stories, offers fresh perspectives and highlights talent. Siddharth and Garima have enthralled the audiences worldwide with their rich, vibrant characters and stories, and it's high time they turned director. We are excited to be with them on this journey with Saale Aashiq. It's a story that is set to resonate with youth of our times."

Earlier, in an interview with Xpress Cinema, Siddharth-Garima had opened up about Saale Aashiq and said, "Honor killings in India have seen a 700% rise in the last few years. It needs to end. Saale Aashiq is an action love story which explores the real-life issues faced by the 'lovers' of the country. It also raises a question on the term honour killing itself."

Besides Saale Aashiq, Sidharth-Garima have also penned dialogues for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

