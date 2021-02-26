Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Actress Ameesha Patel Dragged To Court In A Multi-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Ameesha Patel, known for films like Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Humraaz, is in legal trouble. The actress has been accused of check bounce fraud worth Rs 2.5 crores. The petition filed against Ameesha was heard in the Jharkhand High Court by Judge Anand Sen through video conferencing.

As per the petition, the complainant, a man named Ajay Kumar Singh claimed that he met Ameesha Patel during an event in Harmu Housing Colony in 2017 and got an offer to invest in films. He said that the actress allegedly got him to invest in her film titled Desi Magic for which he transferred Rs. 2.5 crores in the actress's bank account. The litigant in his petition, said that Ameesha did not proceed with the film as was promised and did not pay back the money either.

Kumar claimed that when he demanded his money back upon realizing that Desi Magic was shelved, he was given a cheque on behalf of Ameesha, which bounced in the bank. The litigant claimed that he was 'cheated' by Ameesha, and demanded his money back from the actress.

During the hearing, the court heard the statements of both the parties and asked them to provide a written clarification in the next two weeks.

