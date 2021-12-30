Kailashnath Adhikari- A Young Achiever Reaching Towering Heights Through His Various Endeavours

Conquering distinct niches at a young age is indeed a task well achieved, and that's what this young man has done early in his life.

We have many fine examples of young achievers who have done wonders in their careers and reached the skies, getting wide recognition, which is quite a feat for many. One such name is that of Kailashnath Adhikari, who has done exceptionally well in his career, having taken over the reins of the business world like no one else.

He comes from an eminent family whose roots are deep down the entertainment business. Being the son of Mr. Markand Adhikari and Mrs. Kanchan Adhikari, with the former being a prominent name heading the Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. (SAB GROUP), he had a lot to prove at an early age, and he has done that with much success.

This 31-year-old is the director of Happii Digital and Broadcasting Network Pvt. Ltd. which operates under its flagship company Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group. Right from the time he joined the company he has taken it to optimum levels of success as he has taken charge of the entire business operations including two major domains, content production, and broadcast. He held the position in the office of planning commission and looking after the day-to-day affairs of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Labour and Employment, Social Justice & Empowerment. What's more, The Economic Times has also featured him in one of their columns as the young gun working in the prestigious planning commission of India.

Talking about his formative years, he has done his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and Narsee Monjee College and is also a double post-graduate in accounting from the London School of Economics (LSE), having won numerous awards and recognition during the various debates, elocution, and other literary arts competitions held in school and college. He says, "at a young age I was drawn towards writing and have to my credit several pieces of literature which include topics like media entrepreneurship. I was always a part of debates and have been on the dais speaking on various topics all along my educative years, which prepared me up for my future endeavours to a great extent."

His greatest achievement till date has been heading 'Governance Now' and its digital ventures and capacity-building seminars. Furthermore, Kailashnath has also presented the Governance Now India PSU IT Casebook to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. His most recent venture 'Visionary Talks' has also gained wide appreciation, drawing attention from all quarters. His another initiative named 'Masterminds' which provides free of cost training for deserving candidates has also gained a lot of attention and recognition. Talking about his contribution to the entertainment space, he has produced a movie, "Dheet Patangey" directed by Ravi Adhikari.

His list of accomplishments is endless as he has been bestowed with numerous awards and recognition like the one presented to him by the Brahmakumaris foundation in their 80th year for his immense contribution to the media industry. Recently, Kailashnath was also ranked amongst the best in Content Business by Exchange4media group in their most coveted 'E4M 40 under 40' category. Here is one young man who has achieved the stars at an age when many are still trying to set their foot firmly in their professional careers. There's no better inspiration than this young achiever for many who want to gain recognition and race ahead in their journey called life,