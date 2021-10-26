Kajal Aggarwal Shares First Look Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Uma

The makers of Uma have unveiled the first poster of the much anticipated film, that gives the glimpse of the characters from the film.

Uma starring Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar and Kiaan Sharma, was shot in Kolkata in a start to finish schedule, with all Covid protocols in place.

Uma directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) & Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP), is a feel good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles.

The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

Earlier after wrapping up the shoot of Uma, Kajal had said in a statement that her eponymous character has left her with "beautiful hangover". "I've had a fabulous experience working on Uma. My director Tathagata Singha, producer Avishek Ghosh, all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and Uma is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I'm very excited about and will always cherish," she was quoted as saying. Looks like Kajal has a surprise in store for us in this film!