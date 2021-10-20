Kajol Celebrates 26 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge With A Special Post

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) clocks 26 years today (October 20, 2021). To celebrate this milestone, the actress took to her social media to pen a special post in which she thanked everyone for showering the film with love.

Kajol posted a snippet featuring the iconic 'Jaa Simran Jaa' scene from the film and wrote, "Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love .. 🙏❤️#26YearsOfDDLJ."

Have a look at her post.

Last year in an interview with Marie Clarie magazine, Kajol had opened up on the film and said, "I loved the script, from beginning to end. There was no part that I heard that I did not feel completely there, and present, and completely part of the film. There is one song where I wasn't sure about how it would be taken on screen: "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main." I didn't think I looked drunk at all, and I was like, "This is not gonna work. I don't believe this myself." Because I'm a complete teetotaler. I don't know what it's like to get drunk. But fortunately for me, [that scene] turned out okay. It's not as bad as I thought it was."

SRK On Iconic Train Scene In DDLJ: I Was Way Happier Holding The Gun Than Simran's Hand

Besides Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's enticing chemistry as Raj and Simran, another highlight of the film is its highly popular songs which continue to be a hit with the masses even today.

Speaking about the same, Kajol had said, "My daughter recently downloaded the entire album. She was like, "Oh my God, Mum, you had great music." It's the kind of music that is timeless. I loved "Na Jaane Mere Dil Ko Kya Ho Gaya." That's one of my favorite songs."

Even King Khan was all praise for the film's music in that same interview and had said, "I don't change the radio channel when a DDLJ song comes on. I can never get sick of them. They bring back memories of a film that shaped my path forward in an unforgettable way."

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals A Secret About The Iconic 'Aao Aao Scene' From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kajol had also shared her thoughts on why DDLJ continues to remain relevant even today and said, "Every generation goes through a point of rebellion and then eventually realizes that rebellion is really not the way to go. You need to figure things out. You need to work through them rather than rebelling against something. It's not only Indian. Everybody feels like "I don't want to hurt my family. I don't want to lose what I have in my family, and I don't want to hurt anybody. I just want everybody to love who I love." It made sense, then and now. I think that's why it's eternal."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. It is the longest running film in Indian cinema.