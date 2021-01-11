Kajol On Mom Tanuja: I Feel Like I Am A Better Person Because Of The Things She Taught Me As A Child

Kajol On Her Relationship With Her Mother

Speaking about her bond with her mother Tanuja, Kajol told the tabloid, "I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing."

Kajol Says Her Mother Used To Discuss Everything With Her Like An Adult

The actress further continued, "Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it. Whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman. Whatever the bigger points in my life, she sat down, discussed with me, explained it to me, she waited for me to understand, figure things out and accept them before she got up from her chair and said ‘discussion over'.

Kajol Is Inspired By Her Mother Tanuja's Parenting Style

Kajol who is a mom to two kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug, is in awe of her mother's parenting style and said, "My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child. She always spoke to me like she wanted me to be a better adult. If I have done even a quarter of that with my daughter and my son, I think I would have brought up two wonderful kids."