Kajol Opens Up About Her Parents' Separation When She Was A Kid; Says 'I Had The Most Amazing Upbringing'

Kajol was around four-and-a-half years old when her parents, Shomu Mukerjee and Tanu decided to go separate ways. Recently, the actress opened up about her parents' separation and said that while she had an amazing upbringing, she would have had a troubled childhood if things had gone wrong.

Kajol revealed in a special episode of Netflix's Behensplaining, "I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person who taught me so much about life, growing up and about being an adult from the time that I was a child. But I totally get if it had gone even slightly wrong what it would have been like."

She further added, "My parents separated when I was about four-and-a-half years old and it could have gone very wrong. I have so many friends whose parents are together till today but not in the best spaces. They have not had great childhoods. I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately and I loved them together as well."

The leading lady further joked that while she tried very hard to play her parents against each other, they were too smart and evolved.

In an interview in 2003, Tanuja had said that she and Shomu met and 'fell in love'. But 'what happened later is not important except that we are not together anymore'.

Coming back to Kajol, the actress in a recent interview had revealed that her mother always thought of her as an emotionally mature person, who deserved to know things as they were including her parents' separation.

With respect to work, Kajol was recently seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

