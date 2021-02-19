Kajol Pens A Love-Filled Birthday Wish For Her Mom-In-Law; 'Partner In Crime For The Last 22 Years'

Actress Kajol made her hubby Ajay Devgn's mother Veena's birthday today (February 19, 2021) extra special by wishing her with a sweet note. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star called her mother-in-law her 'partner in crime for 22 years' and showered her with love.

Kajol shared an endearing picture with the birthday girl on her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho.#motherbylaw #mominspirit💖."

See her post.

The actress shares a great rapport with her mother-in-law. Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999. In one of her earlier interviews, the actress had opened up about how her mother-in-law had helped her to adjust to the new home and new life post marriage.

Kajol had told Hindustan Times, "It took me six months to ask for a cup of coffee. I'd come down. Mom (mother-in-law, Veena Devgan) and I would smile at each other, sit silently and awkwardly, at the dining table. Then she'd ask, 'kuch logi (will you have something)?' And I'd smile and say, 'Haan (yes) aunty, coffee please.' It took me six months to start believing that I'm also a resident of this house."

In the same interview, the actress had given credit to her mom-in-law for her transition into a caring daughter-in-law. Kajol had said, "My mother-in-law had a lot to do with that. She truly eased me in. She never insisted I call her mom. In fact, once when one of her friends was flabbergasted that I didn't call her Mummy or Ma, she said, 'jis din bolegi toh dil se bolegi (the day she calls me mom, it'll be from her heart'). She never expected me to cook and I didn't get the ghar ki chaabi. I would have misplaced them and called her to say I'm locked out."

With respect to work, Kajol recently made her digital debut with Renuka Shahane's Netflix film Tribhanga. The film was immensely appreciated by the critics and audience.

