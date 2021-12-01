Kajol Recalls Being Mocked For Calling Her Mother-In-Law 'Aunty'; Reveals How The Latter Reacted

Kajol recently opened up about her bond with her mother-in-law Veena Devgn in her recent conversation with former actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The chat took place Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre, and was shared online on Twinkle's Tweak India YouTube channel.

During the tete-a-tete, Twinkle asked the Helicopter Eela actress if she felt comfortable going from calling her mother-in-law 'aunty' to 'mummy ji', or whether she felt like a 'hypocrite' for doing so. To which Kajol replied that her mother-in-law gave her that time and space which in turn left her touched.

The actress told Twinkle, "I didn't. And fortunately for me, my mother-in-law has given me that time and space. And I know for a fact, we used to sit, and her friends would come over, and they'd be like, 'Arey, woh tumhe mummy nahi bulati hai, maa nahi bulati hai (She doesn't call you mom)?' And my mother-in-law would turn around very proudly and say, 'Woh jab maa bulayegi na, dil se niklega, dimaag se nahi niklega (When she does, it'll come from the heart, not from the head).' I was so heartened, I was touched. She's giving me the time to grow into whoever I'm supposed to be. She's giving me that space. My respect for her deepened."

In the same interview, Kajol also talked about her marriage with Ajay Devgn. She confessed that she was one of those people who would have to have a shotgun held to their head to get married. However after she met Ajay Devgn, her idea about marriage changed as he gave her a sense of stability.

"Before I got married, I was the kind of person who'd never have got married. I've always felt that I would be one of those people, somebody would have to hold a shotgun to my head to make me get married. 'Get married! Otherwise, I'll blow your head off!' Eventually, when I met Ajay, he gave me such a sense of stability. He's such a grounded person. He's like a wall, he's like a rock. I knew for a fact that he would not leave me, and I would not want to leave him, either. I found the right person pretty early."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. The couple are parents to two kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug.