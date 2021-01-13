Kajol Reveals How She Dealt With Lockdown: It Was An Interesting Quarantine For Us As A Family

Year 2020 was all about pandemic, lockdown and chaos. While half of the year passed away in lockdown, rest of the time we learnt how to stay sane as much as possible despite all the chaos around us. Actress Kajol, who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Tribhanga, also spoke about the lockdown period and revealed how she and her family dealt with it.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol said that it was a very concentrated period for her as a mother. "My son goes to school from 8 am to 4 pm and now school came home and I had to attend school with him at least to make sure that he was in class. It was an interesting quarantine for us as a family. It was really intense and interesting," added Kajol.

She further added, "At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I'm very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like... to get that space from each other."

Clearly, lockdown had different impact on celebrities than common people. While some were happy to spend more quality time with their families, others, who were away from their families, felt suffocated.

Coming back to Kajol's upcoming film Tribhanga, it is helmed by Renuka Shahane and it also casts Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. Tribhanga will release on Netflix on January 15, 2021.