Kajol Reveals What Happened When She Tried Taking A Selfie With Ajay Devgn On His Birthday!

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (April 2, 2021). The social media is flooded with wishes for the birthday boy right from his fans to his colleagues from the film industry. Amid this, his wife and actress Kajol dropped a hilarious birthday wish for him which left the netizens in splits.

The Tribhanga actress shared a picture in which the actor is seen looking at something with a shooting camera. She captioned the picture, "Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera Movie camera Face with rolling eyes.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always @ajaydevgn."

See her post.

Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera 🎥 🙄.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always❤️ @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/PKNs8YeEY6 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 2, 2021

Well, we must say that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress' sense of humour is always on point!

Besides Kajol, Ajay Devgn's pals from the film industry also made his day special by showering him with love and good wishes on his birthday. Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with him on her Twitter page and wrote, "Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn

. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you."

Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4GtMpPHTqt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 2, 2021

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty who worked with Devgn in 1995 hit film Dilwale, dug into his photo archives and pulled out a throwback picture to wish the birthday boy. He tweeted, "A toast to old friendships with forever fresh memories. Many many happy returns of the day AJ!! @ajaydevgn."

A toast to old friendships with forever fresh memories. Many many happy returns of the day AJ!! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/F3ql95Rftp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page to wish Ajay and wrote, "Happy birthday brother. @ajaydevgn I hope I can give you the biggest present on the 8th of April. Thank you for being you and the immense support you have been to me always. Big love AJ! #TheBigBull."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday today, the makers of RRR unveiled the first look motion poster of the actor from their upcoming film.

