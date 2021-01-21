Kajol Reveals Why It Took Her A Long Time To Consider Herself Beautiful

Kajol made her acting debut at the age of 17 in the 1992 film Bekhudi. At the time when the filmmakers wanted their leading ladies to be fair, tall and thin, Kajol came across as a whiff of fresh air. The spunky teenager blantantly broke the norms of beauty with her dusky complexion and unibrow.

With her profound acting skills and magnetic screen space, Kajol went on to become one of the sought-after heroines in the 90s. She worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and others and give us many memorable films.

Recently, while speaking to Netflix, Kajol revealed that it took her many years to see herself as 'beautiful', despite being very confident about herself. The actress further said though she considered herself smart, cool, sexy and attractive, 'beautiful' was an adjective she could not associate with herself.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress recalled what her grandmother, late actress Shobhna Samarth had told her and said, "The idea of seeing the beauty in imperfection is something my grandmother tried to instil in me at a very young age. She was considered one of the great beauties of her time, but she always told me, 'It's my slight cockeye that makes me beautiful!' Yet, it was many years before I could look at myself in the mirror and go, 'You are beautiful!'

Talking about how it took her a long time to consider herself beautiful, Kajol continued, "Don't get me wrong - I was very confident in my skin growing up. There were many adjectives I applied to myself: attractive, smart, cool, sexy even. But I didn't consider myself beautiful. A lot of it had to do with what everybody was spouting at that time. It took me a long time to arrive at 'beautiful'."

"Today, it's an entirely different thing. I don't mean to sound conceited but I often catch myself in the mirror or in a selfie and I'm like, 'Wow... I'm stunning! I hope women everywhere are having similar conversations with themselves," the actress signed off.

Kajol's recent Netflix release Tribhanga, has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the critics and the audience. The film which marks Renuka Shahane's Hindi directorial debut, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

