Kajol Spills The Truth Behind Not Wishing Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday In Her Latest Chat Session

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday yesterday (November 2). While fans and many of his friends from the industry flooded him with birthday wishes, it was observed that the actor did not receive any wishes from his friend and actress Kajol. Shah Rukh and Kajol are considered to be one of the most memorable on-screen pairs in Indian cinema and also share a great camaraderie off-screen so fans were left wondering why the actress did not wish SRK. However, in her latest chat session, Kajol cleared the air around the same.

Kajol conducted a chat session on her Instagram handle wherein she was answering the questions from her fans via short videos. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress was looking beautiful in an orange saree that she had paired up with dangler earrings and a Bindi. One of the fans was quick to ask her, why she did not wish Shah Rukh on his birthday.

To this, Kajol replied saying, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home." This truly came as a heartfelt message from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star as it is not a hidden fact that last month was a tough ride for the megastar with his son Aryan Khan being in jail due to an alleged drug case. Aryan was granted bail a few days back because of which Shah Rukh inevitably had a peaceful birthday.

Talking about Kajol's chat session, the actress also enacted one of her scenes from her and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie Kabhi Kabhie Khushi Gham flawlessly. One of the fans also asked her a hilarious question on whether she is single or committed. To this, the Helicopter Eela actress replied that if the fan has the courage, he or she should ask this question to her husband and actor Ajay Devgn.

Talking about Kajol, the actress was last seen in the movie Tribhanga. The movie was directed by Renuka Shahane and also starred Tanvi Azmi as well as Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. The actress will now be seen in the movie The Last Hurrah that will be helmed by Revathy.