Kajol's Bekhudi Co-Star Kamal Sadanah Announces Separation From Lisa John After 21 Years Of Marriage

Actor Kamal Sadanah has revealed that he will be separating from his wife Lisa John. The two got married, back in 2000 and share children together. Recently he got candid in an interview and opened up about living separately from his wife.

Kamal revealed that and Lisa who is a make-up artist have been living separately for a while. He told ETime, "Two people grow apart and go in different directions. Such things are happening all over and ours was one of those."

Reportedly Kamal continues to stay in Mumbai, while Lisa has moved away to Goa to live with her parents. It is unclear if their two kids son Angath and daughter Leia live with Kamal or Lisa.

Back in 2014, during the release of his debut directorial Roar, Kamal Sadanah had opened up about marrying Lisa John. He had called it the best thing he ever did. He had told Bollywood Hungama, "If marrying Lisa was the best thing I did, then making Roar would have to rank as the second-best move in my life. It's a relief to leave my acting career behind. My heart was never in acting."

Notably, actor turned producer and director, Kamal Sadanah is the son of famous filmmaker Brij Sadanah and actress Sayeeda Khan. Kamal had made his debut as a hero opposite Kajol with Bekhudi in July 1992.

Reportedly, his second film Rang was a big hit and led to success with 10 leading roles through the 90s. He was last seen in Karkash opposite Suchitra Pillai. He then turned producer with Pillai and backed the remake of his father's blockbuster Victoria No. 203 in 2007. The film starred, which starred Ashok Kumar, Pran, Navin Nischol and Saira Banu.