kajol-says-ott-has-no-pressure-of-box-office-to-alter-storytelling

Actress Kajol who made her debut on an OTT platform with Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy this year, told a leading daily that it has no economic deadline to alter the storytelling.

Kajol On Being Directed By Revathy In The Last Hurrah: It Gives Me More Strength To Play Sujata

While speaking to Hindustan Times, when Kajol was asked if she wishes to continue exploring the web medium, she said that she does not have any issue with mediums and platforms. She further added that she has always maintained that she does not want to work unless she loves the project. And owing to the same reason, she doesn't sign too many projects, as her basic requirement is that she needs to do quality work.

In the same interview, Kajol also explained why projects of OTT platforms are more relatable. She said, "In web projects, you can speak so much more English than you normally would in films. It sometimes helps in giving a more real flavour in storytelling. That's why when you watch English films on these platforms, they look more relatable than most of our Hindi films."

Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji & Tanuja Come Together For Ashtami Puja

She further added, "It (web platform) has given us the ability to tell stories the way we want them to be told without having the pressure of box-office and an economic deadline to alter the storytelling."

With respect to work, Kajol will next be seen in Revathy's upcoming film The Last Hurrah. Announcing the film, she wrote on her Instagram page, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a "Yipppeee" please?"