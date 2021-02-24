Kajol Shares A Mushy Throwback Photo To Wish Ajay Devgn On Their Anniversary; Says 'You're Very Attractive'

Trust Kajol to always do things in style! After her actor-husband Ajay Devgn wished her on their 22nd wedding anniversary today (February 24, 2021) with a 'special edition' post, the actress too, expressed her love for him with a cheesy, romantic post.

Kajol dug into her throwback archives and pulled out a sweet picture of herself and her hubby. In the snap, Kajol dressed in an orange saree, is seen sharing a mushy moment with Ajay on a cruise. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress borrowed an anonymous quote for her caption and wrote, "And you sir, you're very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you! - Anonymous and Me. #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."

After five years of courtship, Kajol and Ajay got hitched on February 24, 1999. The couple is parents to two kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Kajol had shared that her and Ajay's love has grown deeper with every year. "Contrary to what you may believe about marriage, it's not all rosy in the beginning. Initially, you're trying to please each other, feeling your way around, so it's difficult to take the relationship to the next level. Only when the storm has settled, and the routine has set in - when you've seen the good, bad, indifferent sides of each other - does your relationship evolve. We work at our marriage. We see it as a structure that we need to look after," the actress was quoted as saying by the publication.

With respect to their professional lives, Kajol and Ajay had worked together in several films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Raju Chacha, U, Me Aur Hum amongst others. The duo last shared screen space in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Anniversary Post For Wife Kajol Is High On Love; See Picture

ALSO READ: Kajol Reveals Why It Took Her A Long Time To Consider Herself Beautiful