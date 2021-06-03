Kajol Shares Hilarious Post On World Bicycle Day And It Has A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Connection!

We all know that Kajol has a great sense of humour and her witty captions for her social media posts are a proof to that! On the occasion of World Bicycle Day today (June 3, 2021), the actress unleashed her humorous side and dropped a funny post to wish fans. What made her post even more entertaining was that it has a connection to her blockbuster movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kajol took to her Instagram page to share a video clip from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which she is seen taking a tumble while cycling with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The My Name Is Khan star captioned the post as, " And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too🙄 #WorldBicycleDay."

Have a look at her post.

Director Karan Johar pulled Kajol's leg and commented, "Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can't forget what happened after," followed by a laughing emoticon. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also left in splits and wrote, "@kajol remember this 😍😂we all ran towards you 🤩every song that you fell become a big hit 🤩."

For those who don't know, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were shooting for the bicycle shot in 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' song when the former tripped off the bike and fell flat on her face. In an interview in 2018, Shah Rukh recalled that incident and revealed that the actress had short term amnesia post that fall.

The superstar said, "She (Kajol) had short term amnesia, she had lost her memory, she truly did. First we thought it was the shock. She forgot everyone. She didn't know who she was, who she was with, what she was doing here."

On the other hand, in the video of making of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, director Karan Johar had spilled the beans about how Kajol used to cry in her room in Mauritius for a few days after this accident and did not remember anyone except her then-beau and now hubby Ajay Devgn.

Talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut and was a massive box office success. The romantic comedy revolved around a young who sets out to reunite her widower father with his college best friend who loved him, only to discover that the woman is engaged.