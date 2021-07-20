Kakuda: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha And Saqib Saleem Team Up For A Horror Comedy; Film Goes On Floors

Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem are all set to team up for a horror comedy titled Kakuda. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi movies like Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

Kakuda, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film.

Talking about the film, director Aditya Sarpotdar said, "I'm very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits."

Sonakshi Sinha said in a statement, "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of Kakuda from the moment I read it. It's the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience."

Riteish Deshmukh added, "I can't wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and Kakuda is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster."

Saqib Saleem said, "A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars what more can one ask for in a film? Kakuda is going to be a fun ride."

Ronnie Screwvala said, "With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy Kakuda. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre."

The direct to digital horror-comedy will be shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022.