Kalakari Film Festival 2021 By Rishi Nikam, A Benchmark For Women Filmmakers And Female Films

The Kalakari Film Festival is taking steps towards getting female talent recognised, particularly if they're behind the camera rather than in front of it. For as long as there have been movies, there have been women making them. Over the last few years, conversations about equal pay and opportunity have stirred long overdue debate in the film industry.

The 2021 edition of the international Kalakari Film Festival 2021 by Rishi Nikam (KFF) has created a record with 500+ women films. It will promote movies by 500+ women filmmakers at this year's festival. These movies will be in English, Hindi, Marathi and other regional Indian languages.

Art is a medium through which we can convey important messages. Kalakari Film Festival is a platform that provides this great opportunity for all artists. Kalakari Film Festival brings the Artist, Photography Exhibition and Award Ceremony. All participants will get a chance to showcase their artwork at events around the world.

Rishi Nikam, Founder of Kalakari Film Festival said, "The main objective of this event is to provide a platform to the artists of India who don't have a medium to display their talent and art on a worldwide level. We are a great team with great members like Priya Yadav and Aditya Itoriya. Thus, Kalakari helps to spread Indian art. We want our artistes to gain recognition. There is no registration fee for the artists in this fest.