Kalki Koechlin On Motherhood Struggles: It's Hard Not To Suffer From 'Mom Guilt' No Matter Which Way You Go

As the world gears up to celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow (May 9, 2021), actress Kalki Koechlin is all set to release her debut book, which is a graphic memoir on motherhood. In her recent conversation with a leading daily, Kalki, who is the mother to a 15-month-old daughter, Sappho, with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, said that she chose to release her memoir, because she was amazed that very few people address the difficulties of pregnancy and motherhood.

Kalki told HT, "I don't see this as a sort of memoir of my life or kind of a culmination in any way. I see it as a tiny beginning of a very new territory. And the reason I wrote it, is because I was amazed that so few people talk about the difficulties of pregnancy and motherhood."

The 37-year-old actress further said that we only hear about the wonderful experiences of pregnancy and motherhood, but there's a whole plethora of physical and mental changes that take a lot out of a person.

Speaking particularly about the hardships of working mothers, Kalki said, "It's very hard to balance the two, and not suffer from 'mom guilt' no matter which way you go. If you spend too much time at home, you feel bad about your work, and if you spend too much time at work, you feel bad about your child."

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress further added that if a mother is constantly feeling guilty about being a mother, then she is not able to fully appreciate the good moments in her life. So, it's really important to talk about the guilt, and why our society makes women feel like it is only their responsibility to raise children.