Kamaal Khan Wants To Remake Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana Song; Reveals If The Superstar Would Be A Part Of It

A shirtless Salman Khan strumming his guitar and showcasing his signature dance step while the crowd goes berserk over him. This image is permanently engraved in every 90s kid's mind; thanks to the iconic 'O O Jaane Jaana' song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The song not only increased Salman Khan's fan-following but also turned singer Kamaal Khan into an overnight sensation.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Kamaal Khan shared some interesting trivia about this track and expressed his desire to remake it.

A report in ETimes quoted the singer as saying, "After I recorded the song, composers Jatin-Lalit took it to another level. A lot of credit goes to them. But when I heard the song for the first time after the final recording, I think I was sitting in Salman Khan's car and he was shooting for the film (Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya), I heard it on a loop. Even back then. I thought to myself that the song has potential of becoming big."

ALSO READ: Disha Patani On Radhe's Hybrid Release Amid COVID-19: That Was Our Best Option Given The Current Situation

He also revealed that the song was recorded by him and another famous singer, but it was his version which got approved.

Kamaal added, "When we do songs, there's no guarantee that it will be a big hit. But yes, when I see it or when I hear it being played in weddings or in cars, or at parties, it's always an amazing feeling to think that a song from the late '90s is being appreciated even 20 years later. For me, it's a big thing. And yeah, I don't know what to say. I think this is one song that I personally would love to remake."

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Expresses Her Gratitude To Salman Khan As Her Mother Gets Operated

On being asked if Salman Khan would be a part of it, Kamaal said, "I have not thought about whether it's for him or somebody else; I think that decision would be his. If he wants to use that song in the film, I would love to be a part of that. If not, I will still love to be a part of it because I sang the original. And I regard it as my song. But let's see, we don't know."

Meanwhile, Kamaal Khan recently lent his voice to two tracks- 'Seeti Maar' and 'Dil De Diya' from Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.