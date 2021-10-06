Kamaal R Khan Questions Aryan Khan's Arrest, Extends Support To Shah Rukh Khan

Many celebrities and fans have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan, after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in Mumbai. The recent celebrity to show support for the superstar is Kamaal R Khan. KRK recently shared a video on Twitter questioning Aryan's arrest.

KRK shared a video explaining the bailable charges against Aryan and how NCB allegedly set up the plan to nab Aryan Khan and his friends. The video also points out that "NCB itself has stated that they did not recover drugs from Aryan Khan and his medical report also clarified that he did not consume drugs."

The actor in the video, claimed that if NCB arrested Aryan based on the texts and alleged connections with international drug trafficking, then why other actors with similar chats were let go in the past few months. He further questioned Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's bail when "drugs were recovered from their home and they had even confessed to consuming them?"

Soon after, KRK also tweeted showing support to Shah Rukh Khan. In one of he said he was standing unconditionally with SRK. In another tweet, he wrote, "Dear media people, if you are talking bad about Aryan and SRK relationship, then you are hitting below the belt. Just imagine if somebody will talk bad about you and your children relationship. So please stop it."

If someone will try to put down Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk by false allegations, then I am standing with him unconditionally. #istandwithsrk — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2021

Dear media people, if you are talking bad about Aryan and SRK relationship, then you are hitting below the belt. Just imagine if somebody will talk bad about you and your children relationship. So please stop it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2021

Apart from Kamaal R Khan, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and others have also spoken in support of SRK. Salman Khan, Alvirah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan were also spotted visiting Mannat to meet Gauri and SRK.