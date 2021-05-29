Kamaal R Khan Says He Will Bring Salman Khan On Road & Destroy His Career; 'You Messed With Wrong Person'

It seems the feud between Salman Khan and Kamaal R Khan is not going to be over soon. For the unversed, post the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KRK had shared a review video on the film and as expected, was seen mocking Salman and his film mercilessly. After a few days, we learnt that Salman has filed a defamation case against KRK. Salman's lawyer also clarified to the press that his legal case has nothing to do with KRK's review video, but his constant personal attacks on Salman Khan.

Trolls Share Hilarious Memes On Kamaal R Khan After Salman Khan Slaps Defamation Notice

Earlier, KRK pleaded Salman's father Salim Khan to ask his son to withdraw the case, but now, Kamaal R Khan is back in attacking mode and has launched fresh attacks on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Taking a jibe at Salman's cold war with actors like Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham and singer Arijit Singh, KRK tweeted, "Vivek, John, Arijit Bechare Seedhe Ladke Hain, Lekin Iss Baar Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya ("Vivek, John, Arijit were simple men. This time you have messed with the wrong person.)

Vivek, John, Arijit Bechare Seedhe Ladke Hain, Lekin Iss Baar Galat Aadmi Se Panga Le Liya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2021

In his next tweet, KRK clarified to the media that he has neither apologised to Salman or anyone nor he is planning to do so in future.

KRK also tweeted that more than twenty celebrities from B-town have called him to lend their support.

KRK Says He Will Review Every Salman Khan Film & Song Even If He Requests Or Touches His Feet!

"They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much. Now I don't care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can't allow so many people to get disappointed. I won't break their trust," (sic) tweeted the Deshdrohi actor.

In his latest tweet KRK targeted Salman yet again and wrote, "Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai. Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (I've heard from many people that you have jeopardised their work. Whoever speaks against him, he destroys his career, but this time I will destroy his career and will bring him on road."

Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai. Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021

In his last tweet, KRK assured his well-wishers that he is not afraid of anyone and will continue his fight for the truth!