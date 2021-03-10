Kangana Rananut On India Giving COVID-19 Vaccines To Pakistan: There Will Be A BJP Government Soon

Reacting to the news of Pakistan receiving 45 million doses of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine under the GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccinations & Immunizations) vaccine alliance, actress Kangana Ranaut praised the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and said that soon, there will be a BJP government in Pakistan too.

She tweeted, "मतलब मोदी जी कह रहे हैं की वो भी तो भारत का ही टूटा हुआ एक अंग है, वहाँ भी जल्द ही भाजपा की सरकार होगी..... आतंकी मेरे नहीं मगर अवाम तो मेरी ही है ... हा हा हा ज़बरदस्त... ( It means Modi Ji is saying that Pakistan is also a broken part of India. Soon, there will be a BJP government. Terrorists are not mine but people are mine only... ha ha ha Overwhelming..."

मतलब मोदी जी कह रहे हैं की वो भी तो भारत का ही टूटा हुआ एक अंग है, वहाँ भी जल्द ही भाजपा की सरकार होगी..... आतंकी मेरे नहीं मगर अवाम तो मेरी ही है ... हा हा हा

ज़बरदस्त ... https://t.co/u9oOQCM7mC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

Later, Kangana also replied to a tweet of her fan who indirectly called PM Modi a 'hypocrite'. The Twitter user wrote, "Kangana, big fan of yours.. but there is rule in BJP which is approved by Modi himself that politicians more then age of 75 will not fight election. In 2024 modi will we more then 75. If he will continue than it will be Hippocratic behavior."

To this Kangana replied, "He does not need us we need him, Akhand Bharat needs him, what he needs is probably a little break from all the hostility/negativity he receives on our behalf,he will be pleased to get that break but we need to make sure we get him again as our Prime Minister #India_With_PM_Modi."

Two more terms and he will establish Bharat again as a great civilisation then he is free to do what he likes with his time,until then we need every minute every breath of Modi ji for dream Akhand Bharat, I am sure if all request he will consider this request #India_With_PM_Modi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

Kangana is quite active on Twitter, and is well-known for reacting to trending topics in India. While sometimes she gets praised by netizens for her outspoken nature, other times, she gets trolled mercilessly for sharing her opinion on each and every matter.

With respect to work, Kangana is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming films Dhaakad, Tejas and Thalaivi.

