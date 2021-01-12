Kangana Ranaut And Rangoli Chandel Get Interim Relief Till January 25 In Sedition Case

The Bombay High Court extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel in the sedition case. According to reports, on Monday (January 11), the court observed serious reservations over invoking the penal section of sedition against the actress and extended the interim protection till January 25.

A report by ANI News said, "The high court was hearing the petition filed by actor Ranaut seeking to quash FIR filed against her in Bandra Police station. The court has adjourned the hearing till January 25, giving relief to sisters - Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel from any coercive action against them by police."

The court reportedly ordered the Mumbai Police not to call the sisters for questioning until the next hearing. For the unversed, Kangana and Rangoli had filed a plea in the court seeking a stay on the investigation against them, and that the FIR registered against them be quashed.

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Manish Pitale while hearing Ranaut and her sister's plea against the case, asked that a complainant is to be file as a response to Ranaut's plea to quash the FIR. Back in November 2020, the court had provided protection to the sisters against arrest, questioning the use of IPC 124-A (sedition) in the complaint.

On January 11, the court added, "We anyway have serious reservations about invoking 124A of IPC."

Notably, a case was registered against Kangana and Rangoli at Bandra Police Station on October 17, 2020, for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims on Twitter. Both sisters appeared before Bandra Police on January 8, 2021, to give their statements in the matter.

