Kangana Ranaut Asks Alia Bhatt To Stop Mocking Hindu After Her Bridal Ad Goes Viral; Calls Her 'Woke Dimwit'

The latest bridal ad of actress Alia Bhatt for a clothing brand did not go down well with actress Kangana Ranaut, and she made sure to express her displeasure on social media. Those who are unaware about the ad, it shows Alia questioning the concept of 'kanyadaan' at weddings. She says, "Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan?"

Earlier, many netizens also reacted to the ad and slammed Alia, as well as the clothing brand for looking down at Hindu rituals. Joining the bandwagon, Kangana captioned the post as, "Humble request to all brands ..... don't use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things .... Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising... #mohey @aliaabhatt @moheyfashion @stylebyami."

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "We often see a Martyr's father on television when they loose a son on the border they roar don't worry I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga... Kanyadaan ho ya putradaan... The way a society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or Urdu using) renunciation shows it's core value system... When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan... Then you know it is time for reestablishment of Ram Rajya.... The king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a Tapasvi (monk) Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals.... Dharti and woman both are mothers in scriptures they are worshipped as goddesses of fertility.... Nothing wrong in seeing them as precious and very source of existence (shakti)."

In another post, Kangana wrote that Hinduism is very sensitive and scientific when it comes to gene pools and bloodlines.

"In a marriage a woman leaves her Gotra and bloodlines and enters another gene pool and gotra... She needs not only her own father's permission but also of forefathers and ancestral whose blood flows in her veins... for this smooth transition father allows her everyone's side and releases her from her any gotrarin.. But woke dimwits won't understand this complex science... Better to simply ban such adds and shut them up," wrote the Queen actress.

Kangana's post received mixed reactions from her followers. While some lauded her post, others called it downright disgusting.

What's your take on Alia's ad and Kangana's reaction to it? Tell us in the comments section below.