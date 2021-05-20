Kangana Ranaut Asks Paparazzi If They Have Contracted COVID-19, Enquires About Their Vaccination

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted heading off to her hometown in Manali by the paparazzi after recovering from COVID-19. The actress obliged the shutterbugs for pictures at the airport. However, she also had an important question to ask the paparazzi during the same while they were clicking her pictures.

Talking about the same, Kangana was spotted at the airport wearing a beautiful orange saree and pearl necklace along with a sunglass to go with the look. She removed her mask for a moment to pose for the pictures clicked by the paparazzi. However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor also asked the shutterbugs if they have contracted COVID-19. To which, the paparazzi replied that they have fortunately not tested positive for the virus. Take a look at the video.

Not only this, but Kangana also enquired whether the paparazzi have received their COVID-19 vaccination. This came as a much-needed question considering that the paparazzi have been travelling throughout the city to snap the celebrities even during the COVID-19 second wave. Former actress Sangeeta Bijlani commented under the post stating, "God's Grace that you are all fine while working on the field." While actress Dia Mirza also commented saying, "Please get the boys vaccinated. Glad to know they have been safe so far."

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana Ranaut, after testing negative for COVID-19, the actress had taken to her Instagram story to share a lengthy post wherein she listed down the lessons that she has learnt from the pandemic. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress stated that no one is insignificant in the current crisis and everybody can help with their resources but that it is important for people to recognize their place, role and influence in society. She also took an indirect dig at the celebrities who have been asking people to donate at their fundraisers for the COVID-19 relief work. Kangana added that one should not beg from poor people if they are rich themselves.