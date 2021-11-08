Kangana Ranaut Begins Her Journey As Producer; Shares First Look Of Nawazuddin-Avneet's Tiku Weds Sheru

With many Bollywood actresses donning the producer's hat, Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join this bandwagon. The Manikarnika star took to her Instagram handle today to drop the first look of her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in leading roles.

Kangana wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru...❤️ Here's a piece of my heart ❤️ Hope you all like ❤️

Filming begins ...See you soon in theatres first ❤️."

Have a look at her post.

Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier shared in a statement, "With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut alongside with filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor will be bestowed with the Padmashri Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The actress had earlier said that she is humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award and had written in a post, "I'm humbled, and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

With respect to acting in movies, Kangana has multiple projects in the pipeline which includes Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Sita and Indira Gandhi's biopic titled Emergency.