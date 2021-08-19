Kangana Ranaut Begins Pre-Production Work Of Tiku Weds Sheru Under Her Banner Manikarnika Films

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming action flick Dhaakad in Budapest. However, the actress is now back to the grind again and has started the pre-production work of her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie will be produced by Kangana under her production banner, Manikarnika Films.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of her busy discussions with her team regarding the pre-production work of Tiku Weds Sheru. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen donning a yellow and pink traditional attire as she interacts with her team while working on the film. They can be seen working in the office of the actress' production house.

Kangana Ranaut revealed that the shooting of the film will begin in the first week of November this year. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress captioned the same stating, "Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins the first week of November." She also tagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the post who will be seen alongside her in the titular role in the film. Take a look at the post.

The official Instagram page of Kangana Ranaut's production house also shared more pictures from the pre-production work of Tiku Weds Sheru. One of the users commented on the post stating, "Can't wait for this!!!! Sounds like a cool project!!! I came upon this actress with the movie Queen and fell in love with her work."

Earlier on May 1, Kangana Ranaut had launched the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. The Revolver Rani actress had written along with the post, "Launching the logo of @manikarnikafp with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings." On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the biographical drama Thalaivi. She will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the movie.

The trailer of the film had received a tremendous response from the audiences but the release date of the same was postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the film Tejas. She will be playing a Sikh soldier in the film.