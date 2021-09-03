Kangana Ranaut Blasts Instagram For Being Unable To Add Thalaivi Trailer To Bio On Her Account

Kangana Ranaut is upset with Instagram again! This time because she was unable to add the link of the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivii to her bio on her social media handle.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment over this fiasco and slammed Instagram for 'unprofessionalism.' She also asked them to get rid of their 'East India Company.'

The Queen actress wrote, "Dear @instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile."

"Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it's been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude you morons," she added in her post.

The actress further revealed that she applied to have Thalaivii added to her name on Instagram and the edit section of her account is locked since then.

"Now I can't even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from @instagram is unacceptable," Kangana added to her Instagram stories.

A few weeks ago ago, Kangana had claimed that she is the target of a 'very big international conspiracy' as someone in China tried to hack her account and all her 'stories about Talibanis' disappeared. She had previously alleged that Instagram had taken down her post threatening to 'demolish' COVID-19, at the behest of the 'Covid fan club.' On the other hand, the actress' Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violating the platform's policy on hate speech.

With respect to work, Kangana's upcoming projects include Thalaivii, Dhakaad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film based on Indira Gandhi titled Emergency.