Kangana Ranaut Blasts Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap As IT Department Claims Discrepancy Of Rs 650 Crore

On Wednesday (March 3, 2021), when the netizens learnt about Income Tax Department's raid at properties of Taapsee Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and others, they were simply shook by the news. Soon, B-town celebrities like Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha came out in their support and asked them to stay strong. Now, Kangana Ranaut, who's well-known for voicing her opinions on Twitter, reacted to the raid and slammed them left, right and center.

Sharing the press release of IT Department, Kangana tweeted, "They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ... From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn't accounted for?" (sic)

They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ...

From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for ? https://t.co/XSUhBQYpKA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

For the unversed, in the press release of IT Department, it was mentioned that during the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house (Phantom Films) compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed.

They further wrote, "The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on."

Kangana further wrote, "Every minute the numbers are rising, this is only the money they found clues for, one can only imagine what could be the actual numbers of money laundering,have been exposing terrorism racket of tukde gang in the under belly of Bullydawood, these are terrorists not just #TaxChor."

कभी किसी नारी का श्राप व्यर्थ नहीं जाता, आज सब रेपिस्टस की लंका लग गयी, कई विक्टिम्ज़ ने phantom और kwan के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई लेकिन उनको रातों रात ग़ायब कर दिया गया, और Bullydawood ने इन दरिंदों को सर आँखों पे बिठाया, लेकिन आज सब rapists की लंका लग गयी,और अब bullydawood का नम्बर https://t.co/zuYItLCtli — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Kangana also brought up actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death angle into her tweet and wrote, "Kwan agency and Phantom production house were the prominent accused in #MeToo many rape allegations/ cases on them but Bullydawood protected them, people like Anurag Kashyap are not only rape accused but they also tried to justify Shushant's death, who all think its divine justice."

Further slamming Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap over #MeToo allegations against them, Kangana wrote that they are suffering because several women have cursed them in the past. Kangana also wrote that one can escape from the #MeToo movement, but not from their own 'Karma'.

