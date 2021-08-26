    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Boasts About Shershaah Keeping Her Rivalry With Karan Johar At Bay

      By
      |

      It's known to all that actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar don't share a good rapport with each other. From taking constant jibes at Karan Johar to calling him 'mafia' of Bollywood, Kangana has often made it clear that she does not like him.

      However, despite her cold war with him, Kangana praised Shershaah- a film which is bankrolled by Karan and features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

      kangana

      Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days."

      In another post, Kangana praised Sidharth's performance and wrote, "What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled."

      We're sure that team of Shershaah must be happy with Kangana's reaction to the film. Meanwhile, Shershaah has taken B-town by storm. Be it film critics or audiences everyone is in awe of Sidharth and Kiara's performances.

      Recently, actor Kamal Haasan praised the film and tweeted, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work."

      Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

      Coming back to Kangana, she will next be seen in Thalaivii, which will release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
      X