Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down At The Trailer Launch Of Thalaivi While Praising Director Vijay

As Kangana Ranaut herself mentioned in her recent tweet, she went on to shed her tough exterior image and showcase her emotional side in the trailer launch of her film, Thalaivi. The event which was held today in Chennai on the actor's birthday, saw her tearing up while heaping praises on her film's director Vijay. Kangana also shared a video of herself getting teary-eyed on her social media handle, posting a heartwarming caption with the same.

The video has Kangana Ranaut stating at the trailer launch of Thalaivi that she has never met a man in her life who did not make her feel apologetic about her talent. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor revealed that Vijay is the one man whom she met who really believed in her talent. The actor further said that usually, filmmakers do not showcase the same camaraderie with an actress which they show with a male actor.

Kangana Ranaut could be seen further stating that it is from Vijay that she learnt how to treat other actors and how to perform a creative partnership. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor also went on to share the video on her social media handle penning down a heartfelt message. She stated that she often calls herself 'Babbar Sherni' since she never gives anyone the privilege to make her cry. The actor went on to add that however, she ended up crying at the trailer launch of Thalaivi and it felt extremely good. Take a look at the video of Kangana from the trailer launch.

I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer https://t.co/lfdXR321O0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

However, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut was all praises for Thalaivi director, Vijay. The actor had also praised him after completing the first half of her dubbing session for the movie. The actor mentioned how she will miss working with the filmmaker on the project.

Kangana Ranaut had mentioned furthermore how the director's eyes shine brighter when she excels as an artist. The Queen actor mentioned that the director never had any anger, despair or insecurity in him. Lastly, the actor said how the filmmaker is highly respected by other people whose eyes light up whenever they speak about Vijay.