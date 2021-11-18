Kangana Ranaut Called A 'Nachnewali' By Maharashtra Minister For Her Statement On Mahatma Gandhi

After sparking up controversy for her comment on India's 1947 Independence at the Times Now summit, Kangana Ranaut once again came under the radar after her statement on patriot Mahatma Gandhi who is also known as the 'Father of the Nation.' The actress had taken to her Instagram stories to share a post on Gandhiji that did not go down well with many netizens. Now a Maharastra minister has taken a dig at Kangana for the same and called her a 'Nachnewali' (dancer girl).

According to a news report in PTI, the minister who goes by the name of Vijay Wadettiwar stated that Kangana Ranaut is a dancer girl and her comments on Mahatma Gandhi does not make any sense and is not worthy of any attention. The minister was quoted to reveal, "If some dancer girl ('Nachnewali') levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of a response. Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her."

Kangana Ranaut In Trouble? Shiv Sena Wants Actress To Be Stripped Of Her National Awards

Not only this but Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson also presumably took a dig at Kangana Ranaut after he penned a statement after the actress' comment on the legendary patriot. He mentioned that one has to be extremely brave to adapt to the Gandhian methodology. A part of his statement read as, "Those who allege that Gandhians only turn the other cheek and are, therefore, cowards cannot understand the courage required to be so brave. They are incapable of understanding such heroism. But we must not forget. To turn the other cheek is not the act of a coward. It takes a lot of courage, and Indians of that time displayed it in abundance."

Kangana Ranaut Defends Controversial Independence Comment, Offers To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong

Earlier the Shiv Sena government also asked for Kangana Ranaut to be stripped of all her National Awards for her statement on India's 1947 Independence. The political party's statement in the newspaper Saamna read as "The Modi government should strip Kangana of all her national awards. Fake nationalism. Nobody had insulted India's freedom fighters in such a manner before Kangana. Recently she was honoured with the Padma Shri award which had earlier been conferred to freedom fighters."