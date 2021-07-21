Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood 'Gutter' After Arrest of Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram account to react to the news of businessman Raj Kundra's arrest on Monday (July 19). Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

Actress turned producer Kangana shared a news report on Raj's arrest and called the movie industry "gutter". She also claimed in her post that she will expose the underbelly of "Bullywood" in her upcoming production Tiku weds Sheru.

"This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose underbelly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru... We need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip," read the Instagram story.

The Mumbai Police late on Monday (July 19) had arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, on charges of making pornographic content. According to reports, the case was being investigated since February 2021. Raj's name appeared in the case when a former employee of him was accused of uploading at least eight "pornographic and obscene" videos shot by Gehana Vasisth on a social media app for monetary consideration.

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale said in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

Raj Kundra was produced before a Mumbai magistrate on Tuesday (July 20) and has been remanded to police custody till July 23.