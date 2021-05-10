Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 A 'Wake-Up Call'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who was recently tested positive for COVID-19, took to her Instagram story to tell her fans that COVID-19 is just a wake up call. She wrote, "Covid is just a wake up call. If we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak."

She further asked everyone to wake up and pledge to recycle clothes and natural resources. The second measure suggested by the Queen actress was to plant more trees. She wrote, "One person must plant eight trees a year, that is the amount of oxygen each one of us consumes."

Lastly, she suggested 'conscious birthing' and wrote, "You want children because everyone is having or it's a conscious choice that you made? Don't waste water or food. Let's start with this. There is a lot to do anyway."

Last week, Kangana had informed her fans about testing positive for COVID-19 and wrote, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

Of late, Kangana has been constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, she was all over the headlines when her Twitter account was suspended permanently for violating the rules, which led to outrage on Twitter. Many netizens applauded Twitter for suspending Kangana's account for slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.