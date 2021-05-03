Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood's Obsession With Fair Skin; 'There's So Much More To Me As An Individual'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few B-town leading ladies who never fears to speak her mind. In a recent conversation with a leading tabloid, the actress addressed the film industry's obsession with fair skin complexion.

Kangana said that while she would have got a shelf life of 3-4 years in the industry on the basis of her fair skin tone, she wanted to prove to filmmakers that there was more to her than just her looks. The actress also called her 'fair complexion' least of her favourite things.

"I tried to make my own place and that was a big struggle. If I had to settle for what they were giving me, I don't think I would have come this far. For them, beauty was being fair. I was fair enough and I could have made a place for myself for 3-4 years, which anybody with a fair complexion can. So, that was all that they wanted. They were willing to give me that shelf life in return for the fair complexion. But I was not okay with that. My fair complexion is the least of my favourite things. There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled to see that they didn't care about that. They had nothing to do with that. Now they must be surprised to see what kind of a person I turned out to be," Kangana told the leading daily.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Heartwarming Post On Her Father's Birthday, Says 'I Got Your Fire'

A few years back, Kangana Ranaut had hit the headlines when she had turned down a Rs 2 crore offer to promote a fairness cream. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress had revealed, "Ever since I was a kid, I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be setting for younger people? I have no regrets about turning this offer down. As a public figure, I have responsibilities."

Meanwhile, in her recent interview, Kangana also talked about how she was told that she could never be a mainstream actress if she turned to belong to the 'good actor category'.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying' Friend

The Manikarnika star was quoted as saying, "I don't mean to disrespect anyone but I am just quoting what people told me. "If you become as good as Smita Patil or Shabana Azmi, then you can never be a mainstream actor," this is what I was told. So, after everybody kept asking me why I wanted to be such a good actor and after doing films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro and all, I tried to do Double Dhamaal, Rascal and Shakalaka Boom Boom."

The actress further said that she became a mainstream star by only doing 'parallel or off-beat films' and was quoted as saying, "I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or any of the Khans' films. I have done none of that but still, I'm the top leading actress who has made a name for herself. It is a case study on its own."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster in 2006, recently completed 15 years in the film industry. With regards to her upcoming projects, the actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline which include Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sai Kabir's yet-to-be-titled political drama.