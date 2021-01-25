Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 2 Years Of Manikarnika; Promises The Sequel To Be A World Class Franchise

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media to celebrate 2 years of her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The historical drama was helmed by her and Krish and also starred Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta and others in pivotal roles. Kangana not only rings in this milestone achievement but also hinted that the sequel of the film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda will be a 'world-class franchise.'

Talking about her post, Kangana Ranaut shared some of the intense scenes from the film. She captioned the same stating, 'Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world-class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda.' Take a look at the post.

Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJ2hoUAGOQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2021

Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Didda in the sequel who was a warrior queen of Kashmir. For the unversed, Didda ruled Kashmir for over four decades and protected it from several invasions including of that of Mahmud Of Gazni. Apart from this ambitious film, Kangana will also be seen in movies like Tejas, Dhaakad and Thalaivi.

