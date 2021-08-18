Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Instagram Account Was Hacked, Hints At Big International Conspiracy

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram page and claimed that her account was hacked. The National award-winner informed her fans that someone from China has tried to access her Instagram account, and deleted all her posts on the Taliban's occupation in Afghanistan. Kangana also added that she is a victim of a 'big international conspiracy'.

"Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again," reads Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

"Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable," added the Dhaakad actress in her Insta story.

To the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has been actively voicing out her opinions on the Taliban's occupation in Afganistan, through her official Instagram page. She has been regularly posting stories against the Talibani occupation and criticizing it, on her page. Kangana's claims have created quite a stir among her fans on social media, and the screenshot of the actress's Instagram story has been going viral now.

Coming to the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the highly anticipated pan-Indian project, Thalaivi. The movie, which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, will feature Kangana in the titular role. The talented actress recently wrapped up the shooting of Dhaakad, the upcoming spy thriller. She is playing an Indian spy named Agent Agni in the movie, which features Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in the other pivotal roles.