Kangana Ranaut Compares Her Success Story With Shah Rukh Khan; Says SRK's Parents Were Involved In Films

In her latest tweet, actress Kangana Ranaut compared herself to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and said that their journey in the Hindi Film Industry are the biggest success stories ever. Kangana posted this tweet to celebrate fifteen years of her debut film Gangster, wherein she was paired opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja.

She tweeted, "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

She further wrote, "Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone Folded hands #15yearsofgangster."

Kangana's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens. While some appreciated her journey in Bollywood, others mocked her for comparing herself to Shah Rukh Khan. Some also corrected her tweet about SRK's parents' involvement in films.

"SRK parents was not involved in film do make your tweets correct u crazy woman," tweeted a netizen.

Another netizen also replied to Kangana's tweet and wrote, "Kuch bhi.. Shahrukh touched the sky. Your success story goes from ground to ceiling fan & then full speed in the dustbin. Sanghi, you didn't study because you wanted fame at any cost. Like now. Jobless and hopeless, but the urge for fame is making you write crap on twitter."

"SRK's parents were involved in films? Ye kab hua?" tweeted another amazed user.

While taking a jibe at Kangana's tweet, a netizen tweeted, "Very true. SRK parents were involved in films and they gave him money to start his own production house and hire a director for himself and launch his movie. Then Karan Johar saw Kangana and thought to look weird instead of launching her. I agree with her."

We wonder if Kangana will rectify her tweet.

Meanwhile, with respect to work, she will next be seen Thalaivi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.