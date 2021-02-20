Kangana Ranaut Credits Herself With ‘Teaching Feminism In Her Early 20s’ As She Shares This Old Video

It is not a hidden fact by now that actor Kangana Ranaut likes to keep it bold and loud when it comes to her opinion on social media. The actor has never shied away from revealing her real self with her fans on social media. Recently, Kangana went on to share an old video of her appearance on Aamir Khan's chat show, Satyameva Jayate wherein she can be seen speaking about the wrongful and derogatory portrayal of women in Indian cinema. The actor can be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra in the video. Sharing the video, Kangana also credited herself for teaching feminism in her early twenties.

Talking about the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, the old clip of the 2014 chat show has the actor stating how cinema has a huge impact on the masses. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor says how William Shakespeare's dark characters and stories were presented with a positive light. The actor could be seen adding that how the Indian film industry instead goes downhill while portraying women on the big screen. She says how Indian cinema shows a woman blushing and enjoying when a man calls her derogatory terms like 'Tandoori Chicken' or when he plays with her dupatta.

The video has the host, Aamir Khan acknowledging Kangana Ranaut's words and also asks Deepika Padukone about her opinion of the same. To this, Deepika says that she never contemplated the wrongful depiction of women in Indian cinema and that she never took this matter seriously. The Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen adding that now that they are discussing this issue in a serious manner, she will be more careful about the same. Kangana Ranaut can also be seen stating how she took a stand against one of her relative's young daughter dancing to an item number. The actor added that she takes pride in herself for rejecting 5 to 6 item numbers in the past. Sharing the video, Kangana Ranaut stated how she had started teaching feminism right in her early 20s. Take a look at the tweet.

Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists, तुम जिस स्कूल में पढ़ते हो हम वहाँ के प्रिन्सिपल रह चुके हैं ! https://t.co/ZwpPRXwggP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film Dhaakad. The movie will also be starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The action film will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

