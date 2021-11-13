Kangana Ranaut Defends Controversial Independence Comment, Offers To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong

Kangana Ranaut's recent comment about India's independence in 1947, has landed the actress in some fire. On Friday she took to her Instagram stories to defend her stance saying that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if someone can enlighten her about what took place in 1947.

For the unversed, Kangana had said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power and described the country's independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared some excerpts from a book "just to set the records straight". She claimed that the first collective fight for freedom took place in 1857 and she isn't aware of which war took place in 1947 which led to India's freedom. She added, "but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also... please help me with this."

She further said, "I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers."

Taking about her comment on India truly being freed in 2014, she said that she is ready to face consequences. "I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ..."

She added, "today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party reportedly has submitted an application to the Mumbai Police demanding a case against her for "seditious and inflammatory" comments. Many politicians including BJP MP Varun Gandhi reacted with outrage at Kangana's comments.