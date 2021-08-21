Kangana Ranaut Sports The Indian Air Force Uniform As She Shoots For New Schedule Of Tejas

Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted shooting for the new schedule of her film Tejas. The actress had earlier shot for the film in Rajasthan and New Delhi. Kangana also expressed her excitement for the same in her latest post wherein she can be seen sporting the Indian Air Force uniform.

Talking about the picture, Kangana Ranaut looks slick in the uniform. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen engaged in a conversation with the director of the film Sarvesh Mewara. Sharing the same, the actress captioned it stating, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today. Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies." Take a look at the same.

Kangana Ranaut essays the role of a Sikh soldier in the film named Tejas Gill. The actress had earlier showcased her intense prepping for the film. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had shared a video of herself climbing from a rope. She had captioned the post stating, "Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down but we must rise higher and higher!! (after the shoot army training for #Tejas)." Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Dhaakad in Budapest. However, she immediately jumped back into the grind as she started the pre-production work of her film Tiku Weds Sheru. The Life In A Metro actress' production house Manikarnika Films shared some pictures of her working with her team on the pre-production work of the film. The movie will star herself alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the political biographical drama Thalaivi. She will be essaying the role of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The movie has been helmed by Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree and Raj Arjun in pivotal roles. However, the release date of the movie was postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 second wave.

Apart from this Kangana Ranaut will also be essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in a film titled Emergency. She had earlier showcased the prepping for the same. The actress had shared a glimpse of her team working on her look for the film.